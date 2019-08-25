Valley National Advisers Has Upped Novo (NVO) Holding by $756,340 as Market Valuation Declined; Ruffer Llp Holding In Drdgold Limited (DRD) Was Increased

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 141.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 14,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 24,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 10,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 1.19 million shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 203314 Company: NOVO NORDISK INC; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Expects Robust Performance For Portfolio of New-Generation Insulin; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – FOLLOWING INTERACTIONS WITH FDA, NOVO NORDISK HAS WITHDRAWN APPLICATIONS RELATED TO DATA FROM SWITCH TRIALS; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK LAUNCHES REBINYN FOR HEMOPHILIA B IN CANADA; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees Sales Growth and Op Profit Growth in DKK 6 Pct Pts and 9 Pct Pts Lower Than Local Currencies Respectively; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 09/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 8%; 18/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk, Red Cross team up to tackle chronic diseases in conflict zones; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Oper Pft DKK12.45B; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Drdgold Limited (DRD) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 592,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.53% . The institutional investor held 3.71M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43M, up from 3.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Drdgold Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 10.37% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 471,836 shares traded or 224.93% up from the average. DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) has risen 18.68% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.68% the S&P500. Some Historical DRD News: 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – SIBANYE-STILLWATER TRANSACTION WAS APPROVED THROUGH PASSING OF ALL REQUIRED RESOLUTIONS BY DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SAYS TERMINATION OF EURONEXT LISTING EFFECTIVE MAY 30; 28/03/2018 – Shareholders in South Africa’s DRDGOLD back Sibanye-Stillwater assets plan; 06/04/2018 – JSE: DRD – TRP RULING ON THE WAIVER OF THE MANDATORY OFFER; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SAYS JSE, NYSE LISTINGS REMAIN UNAFFECTED; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD LTD DRDJ.J – TERMINATION WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE FROM 30 MAY 2018; 28/03/2018 – JSE: SGL – DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE THE TRANSACTION WITH SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD – FORMAL APPLICATION BEEN MADE TO AUTHORITIES OF EURONEXT ACCESS PARIS MARKET FOR VOLUNTARY TERMINATION OF LISTING OF DRDGOLD SECURITIES ON EURONEXT; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SEEKS TERMINATION OF LISTING ON EURONEXT; 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE DRDGOLD APPROVE TRANSACTION W/ SIBANYE-STILLWATER

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $349.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 54,316 shares to 7,860 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,701 shares, and cut its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (NYSE:PEG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold DRD shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 17.20% less from 8.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 15,569 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loeb Ptnrs reported 2 shares stake. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited invested in 0.01% or 110,036 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 1.28 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 20,705 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 2,001 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 253,582 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested 0% in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD). Susquehanna Intll Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 37,318 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) for 1,636 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD). Paloma Prtn Mgmt Company reported 126,459 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD). Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 21,326 shares.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 755,353 shares to 9.14 million shares, valued at $177.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 2.80 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.97M shares, and cut its stake in Coeur Mng Inc (NYSE:CDE).