Valley National Advisers Has Upped Its Carnival (CCL) Stake; Service International (SCI)’s Sentiment Is 1.32

Service Corporation International (SCI) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 153 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 116 cut down and sold their equity positions in Service Corporation International. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 148.02 million shares, down from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Service Corporation International in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 87 Increased: 107 New Position: 46.

Valley National Advisers Inc increased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 62.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valley National Advisers Inc acquired 9,945 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 5.71%. The Valley National Advisers Inc holds 25,831 shares with $1.31M value, up from 15,886 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $32.90B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $45.92. About 4.65 million shares traded or 10.23% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Antitrust Regulator Imposes Two Conditions on Carnival, Port of Brisbane Agreement; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Cumulative Advanced Bookings for the Remainder of 2018 Are in Line With the Prior Yr at Higher Prices; 15/05/2018 – Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VI Carnival 2018 to Begin With Calypso Elimination Tent on March 31; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – AT THIS TIME, CUMULATIVE ADVANCED BOOKINGS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018 ARE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR AT HIGHER PRICES; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$525.5 MLN VS HK$49.6 MLN

Dudley & Shanley Inc. holds 7.1% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International for 683,372 shares. Hightower Trust Services Lta owns 1.12 million shares or 5.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. has 5.08% invested in the company for 1.65 million shares. The California-based First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has invested 3.68% in the stock. Alleghany Corp De, a New York-based fund reported 1.23 million shares.

Service Corporation International, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare services and products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $8.53 billion. The firm operates through Funeral and Cemetery divisions. It has a 19.57 P/E ratio. The Company’s funeral service and cemetery activities comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses.

Analysts await Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 6.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SCI’s profit will be $85.66M for 24.90 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Service Corporation International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 503,244 shares traded. Service Corporation International (SCI) has risen 13.72% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – BID PRICE AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY RMB 1,227 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Service Corporation International and the Archdiocese of New Orleans Announce New Funeral Home and Cemetery; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 23/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – COMPANY’S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION; 19/04/2018 – Service Corporation International Honors 2017 Service Excellence Award Winners

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Service Corporation International (SCI) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Service Corporation International To Redeem All Outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes Due 2022 – PRNewswire” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Atlanta-filmed ‘Stranger Things’ breaks Netflix record – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 4,237 shares to 6,863 valued at $549,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 14,866 shares and now owns 632 shares. Spdr Series Trust (KRE) was reduced too.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $364,082 were sold by KRUSE STEIN on Friday, January 11. Another trade for 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 was made by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25. On Friday, January 11 the insider PEREZ ARNALDO sold $119,688. Shares for $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)’s Earnings Grew 5.7%, Is It Enough? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carnival Corporation: A Fundamentally Appealing 4%+ Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$53.39, Is Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Carnival, Worthington – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival’s Nose Dive Was Predictable – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,058 shares. Wright Ser invested in 5,194 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Alpha Windward Limited Liability reported 1,027 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0.17% stake. Oakworth reported 1,041 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 20,824 shares. Platinum Investment Mgmt Limited invested in 29,260 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.02% or 7,910 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 3,271 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 64,908 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% or 13,952 shares in its portfolio. 134,778 are held by American Gru Inc. Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). The Iowa-based Btc Mngmt has invested 0.44% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).