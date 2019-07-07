Valley National Advisers Has Raised Its Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Stake; Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)’s Sentiment Is 1.67

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 10 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 6 cut down and sold their equity positions in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 930,826 shares, down from 1.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 5 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Valley National Advisers Inc increased Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) stake by 131.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valley National Advisers Inc acquired 18,109 shares as Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM)’s stock declined 13.46%. The Valley National Advisers Inc holds 31,876 shares with $2.64 million value, up from 13,767 last quarter. Msc Indl Direct Inc now has $4.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $73.95. About 257,275 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 19.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c

The stock increased 1.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 96,793 shares traded. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) has declined 6.69% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.12% the S&P500.

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund for 37,114 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc owns 31,188 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Asset Management Inc. has 0.02% invested in the company for 12,250 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 84,997 shares.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The company has market cap of $226.67 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Among 4 analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSC Industrial Direct Co had 8 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Stephens. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $84 target in Monday, April 8 report. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $84 target in Thursday, April 11 report. The stock of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 11.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.64 million activity. $1.05M worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) was sold by POLLI GREGORY. 601 shares valued at $49,889 were sold by Bonomo Charles on Tuesday, January 29. Armstrong Steve sold $436,579 worth of stock. 1,180 shares were sold by KELLY DENIS F, worth $96,973.