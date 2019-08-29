Valley National Advisers Has Lowered Its V F (VFC) Stake by $1.29 Million; As Yy (YY) Valuation Declined, Granite Point Capital Management LP Lifted Position by $2.10 Million

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 277.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The hedge fund held 34,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.43. About 225,295 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 14,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 632 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55,000, down from 15,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $82.93. About 583,822 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 800,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jianpu Technology Inc by 91,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,294 shares, and cut its stake in International Mny Express In.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ormat Technologies (ORA) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why 1 Analyst Likes Alibaba and YY – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Greif’s (GEF) Earnings Beat, Sales Lag Estimates in Q3, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fresenius Medical (FMS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “YY (YY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.65 million for 16.07 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $157,860 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd owns 0.07% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 6.71 million shares. New York-based Fred Alger has invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Moreover, Farmers Trust Company has 1% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 40,611 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt LP invested in 30,905 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.05% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 29,367 shares. Clark Cap Management Grp reported 0.65% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Oppenheimer And Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 27,176 shares. Whittier Tru Com has 39,291 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.08% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri stated it has 13,750 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Co owns 139,417 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 204 shares. Weik Capital Mngmt invested in 0.11% or 2,700 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is V.F. Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VFC) 25% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “V.F (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks That Could Hike Dividends In September – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “V.F. Corp. Has Plenty Of Room To Move Up – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Kontoor Brands’ Management Wants Shareholders to Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $349.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,551 shares to 11,465 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 12,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).