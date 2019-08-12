Valley National Advisers Has Lowered Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $3.24 Million as Stock Price Declined; Eulav Asset Management Trimmed Its Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) as Market Value Declined

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 76.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 8,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,577 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $983,000, down from 11,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $333.21. About 2.24M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce says Trent 7000 engines not affected by durability issues; 17/05/2018 – BOEING OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 23/05/2018 – XIAMEN AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST BOEING 737 MAX, EXPANDING FLEET TO 200 AIRPLANES; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST ENGINE ACCIDENT; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS PERSONS SHOULD STEPS TO WIND DOWN ACTIVITIES THAT HAD BEEN PERMITTED UNDER SANCTIONS RELIEF; 19/04/2018 – KLX collecting final bids; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 72,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40 million, down from 79,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $179.62. About 556,777 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX CITES INDA FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE TREATMENT; 16/04/2018 – Transformational Tax Executive Michael Davis Joins Vertex; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Vertex Securities for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 09/04/2018 – Mass. governor defends Vertex drug pricing, saying ‘innovation is expensive’; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharma’s quarterly profit falls 15.1 percent; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest, sources say [19:47 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People With Cystic Fibrosis; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly White as Chief Commun Officer

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.57 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $349.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx F by 151,381 shares to 641,816 shares, valued at $13.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

