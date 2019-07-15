Valley National Advisers Has Lowered Its Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $524,643 as Stock Declined; Luminus Management Has Lowered Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding as Market Value Declined

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 56,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 167,946 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98 million, down from 224,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $100.33. About 1.84M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 15.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 2,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,624 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, down from 13,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $252.88. About 645,233 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $349.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 18,109 shares to 31,876 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 12,552 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 1.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The Pennsylvania-based Fragasso Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.59% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Montag A And Assoc owns 12,515 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Psagot Invest House Ltd reported 37,842 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.67% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Eqis accumulated 1,655 shares. Northern Corporation owns 3.22 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Barr E S & reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Co reported 25,888 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Checchi Advisers Limited Co accumulated 2,389 shares. The New York-based Cannell Peter B & Com has invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.08% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 22,716 shares. Fairview Invest Management Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 8,797 shares. Conning holds 6,762 shares.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78 million for 20.53 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 844,996 shares to 4.54M shares, valued at $188.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 140,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 559,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel accumulated 2.17% or 123,335 shares. Tctc Holdg Ltd Liability Com holds 0.73% or 142,398 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Lc owns 562 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 3,495 were reported by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability has 14.26 million shares. The Tennessee-based Argent has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability reported 7,207 shares. 2,665 were reported by Personal Capital Advsrs Corp. Associated Banc invested 0.58% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Rampart Investment Management Com Lc has 0.26% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 24,256 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 324,108 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP holds 2,157 shares. Mount Lucas Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 1.52% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Pennsylvania-based First Natl Bancorp Of Newtown has invested 0.3% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd invested in 6,348 shares.