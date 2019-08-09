Valley National Advisers Has Lifted Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding by $527,345; Stock Value Rose; Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Kerrisdale Advisers Has Increased Its Holding by $27.37 Million

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 93.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 5,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 11,465 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 5,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $99.61. About 503,786 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 258.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 271,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 375,832 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.20 million, up from 104,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $91.7. About 1.21 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montgomery Investment Mgmt, Maryland-based fund reported 67,964 shares. North Star Asset invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 1,273 are held by Reilly Financial Advisors Limited. Hartford invested in 13,977 shares. Regions Financial Corporation holds 66,484 shares. Essex Svcs Incorporated holds 23,082 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rodgers Brothers has 0.3% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Landscape Limited Liability Co reported 2,988 shares stake. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bowling Port Lc invested in 51,750 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Country Club Tru Na holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 64,787 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Limited Liability Corp owns 0.14% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 204,404 shares. M&R Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Andra Ap invested in 0.11% or 40,800 shares. Excalibur invested in 2,657 shares.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Things to Watch When Kinder Morgan Reports Its Q2 Results – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PSX or VLO: Which Company’s Likely to Win the IMO 2020 Race? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $349.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,348 shares to 7,701 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (NYSE:PEG) by 5,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,273 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HAS, V, EA – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Despite the Cold Reception for Apex Legends Season 2 Update, EA Stock Remains a Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Take Two’s Private Division to Publish Disintegration in 2020 – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EA Stock Is Fairly Valued, but That Doesnâ€™t Mean It Canâ€™t Still Pop – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Agree To Purchase Electronic Arts At $65, Earn 5.8% Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 11,486 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Pension Ser has invested 0.13% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Stephens Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.46% or 222,182 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Nomura Asset Management reported 341,119 shares. Security Trust has 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Motley Fool Asset Limited has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). The United Kingdom-based Gulf International Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.13% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 140,985 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Schroder Mngmt Group has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Frontier Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 438,753 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.54 million activity. Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23 million worth of stock or 12,000 shares. $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by Schatz Jacob J..