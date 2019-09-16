Valley National Advisers Has Increased Stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) as Stock Declined; As Visa (V) Shares Rose, Parsec Financial Management Has Raised by $401,187 Its Holding

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Visa (V) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 167,537 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.08M, up from 165,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $176.8. About 2.11M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 114.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 8,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 16,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 7,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $74.75. About 712,151 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES

