Valley National Advisers Has Decreased Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $826,111; As Imax (IMAX) Shares Rose, Sarbit Advisory Services Cut Holding

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98 million, down from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 257,708 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI GENERAL CULTURAL AUTHORITY COMMENT ON FILM ACCORD; 24/04/2018 – IMAX- IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REVENUE SHARING DEAL WITH RENEWED 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS, EXPECTED TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018-2022; 03/04/2018 – Imax Reaches Accord With JinYi for 30 More Chinese Theaters; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS 30-THEATRE AGREEMENT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA CORPORATION IN CHINA; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – THEATRES ARE EXPECTED TO OPEN BEGINNING THIS YEAR THROUGH 2023 WITH APPROXIMATELY HALF TO BE INSTALLED BY 2019; 19/04/2018 – Daphne Guinness Debuts Second Album at London’s BFI Imax; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corporation In China; 15/05/2018 – Light Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Imax; 30/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War Makes Hollywood History As First Film Shot Entirely With IMAX® Cameras; Grosses $41.5 M

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 88.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 15,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,114 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114,000, down from 17,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 10.59 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Adj EPS 83c; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 16/04/2018 – Pentagon revises request for cloud computing services; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,025 were reported by Df Dent And. Addison Capital Comm invested in 2.12% or 51,942 shares. Olstein Ltd Partnership holds 111,100 shares. Colony Gp Ltd reported 0.69% stake. Indiana-based Monarch Management Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ashfield Capital Lc reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Rnc Ltd has 120,857 shares. First National Bank & Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Ltd Company owns 5,430 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated reported 168,905 shares. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 21,369 shares. Lbmc Investment Advsr Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Woodstock Corporation invested in 202,295 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Washington Trust holds 0.07% or 24,659 shares. Zeke Capital Limited Liability has 1.61% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 21.06 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $349.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 8,350 shares to 23,515 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 18,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

