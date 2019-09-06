Valley National Advisers Has Decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) Position; Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Sentiment Is 1.29

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 38.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 4,237 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Valley National Advisers Inc holds 6,863 shares with $549,000 value, down from 11,100 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $151.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 4.16 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals

Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 36 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 28 sold and decreased stock positions in Audiocodes LTD. The institutional investors in our database now own: 8.18 million shares, down from 8.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Audiocodes LTD in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 22 Increased: 18 New Position: 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 432,046 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 66,581 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Jefferies Group Incorporated Llc accumulated 0.01% or 9,062 shares. Headinvest Ltd, a Maine-based fund reported 11,461 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsr Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 2,981 shares. Financial Advantage reported 100 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.6% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). St Johns Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.17% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 3.76 million were accumulated by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Fundx Inv Grp Lc stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Axa stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 12,034 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Advisory Inc invested in 0.52% or 3.86M shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs has $9400 highest and $84 lowest target. $90.17’s average target is 4.97% above currents $85.9 stock price. Abbott Labs had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 16 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 18. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by BMO Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of ABT in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating.

Valley National Advisers Inc increased Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 8,350 shares to 23,515 valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) stake by 9,945 shares and now owns 25,831 shares. Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx F was raised too.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.57 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

It closed at $17.43 lastly. It is up 90.60% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP , converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service well-known provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company has market cap of $505.84 million. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. It has a 31.75 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 1.8% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. for 421,562 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc owns 105,021 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Globeflex Capital L P has 0.83% invested in the company for 282,255 shares. The California-based Menta Capital Llc has invested 0.45% in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 50,500 shares.

