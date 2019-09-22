Valley National Advisers Has Cut Its Diageo P L C (DEO) Holding by $1.81 Million; Edmp Maintains Stake in Cvs Health (CVS)

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 98.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 10,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 122 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21,000, down from 10,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $161.41. About 490,228 shares traded or 31.54% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 318.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 47,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 62,954 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43 million, up from 15,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 9.13M shares traded or 15.12% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $363.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,356 shares to 2,795 shares, valued at $682,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 4,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: AT&T Mulls a DIRECTV Move; Diageo Faces Trade Challenges – Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diageo issues positive update – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Diageo a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Pernod-Ricard To Buy Bourbon Whiskey Maker Castle Brands For $223M – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS Health rises on favorable court ruling in Aetna deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 14, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Rite Aid Stock Will Probably Underperform Alternatives – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AMD, CVS And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 28 – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

