Valley National Advisers Has Cut Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding by $524,643; Cerner Com (CERN) Holder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lifted Stake by $814,131 as Stock Value Rose

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cerner Corp Com (CERN) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 14,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The hedge fund held 249,775 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29 million, up from 235,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $71.92. About 41,242 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500.

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 15.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 2,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 11,624 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 13,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $251.67. About 32,685 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cerner Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CERN – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cerner (CERN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Offing for Cerner’s (CERN) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cerner (CERN) Up 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mawer Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 224,021 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Korea stated it has 197,331 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt owns 1,982 shares. St Johns Llc accumulated 200 shares. Sterling Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.33M shares or 0.75% of the stock. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 0.02% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 1.02 million shares. Armstrong Henry H Associate holds 0.09% or 10,500 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.35% or 145,636 shares in its portfolio. Capital Impact Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.71% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 455,691 are owned by Confluence Invest Ltd Llc. Creative Planning holds 344,682 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Advisor Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 6,907 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 581,162 shares. 222,725 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Bankshares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 20,725 shares to 63,247 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingevity Corp Com by 18,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,543 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $349.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 8,350 shares to 23,515 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx F by 17,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.68M for 20.63 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.