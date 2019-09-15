Valley National Advisers Has Cut Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Holding by $797,857; Market Valuation Rose; Indus Capital Partners Holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Decreased as Stock Value Declined

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 99.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 13,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 101 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6,000, down from 13,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 317,540 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 44.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc analyzed 658,518 shares as the company's stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 816,949 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.95. About 5.06M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500.

More news for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Why Cemex Stock Popped 10% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Is Cemex SAB de CV (CX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 25, 2019 is yet another important article.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $363.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 584,137 shares to 878,790 shares, valued at $18.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHC).

Analysts await Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 83.78% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.37 per share. CMP’s profit will be $23.04 million for 20.93 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Compass Minerals International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -334.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold CMP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 29.96 million shares or 1.14% less from 30.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 3.57 million shares. 8,955 are owned by Thrivent For Lutherans. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd holds 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 9,114 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Com holds 0.04% or 12,395 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 10,000 shares. Provise Mngmt Gru reported 6,967 shares. Laurion Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 25,507 shares. Mackenzie Financial owns 0.05% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 377,202 shares. Cutter Brokerage owns 8,407 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 81,422 shares. First Personal Financial Serv invested in 0.05% or 3,127 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Principal Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 146,594 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 6,080 shares. 2,230 are owned by Dupont Cap Mgmt.