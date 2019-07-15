Valley National Advisers Decreased Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $431,892; Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position in Quotient LTD (QTNT) by $765,000

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $694.22 million market cap company. It closed at $10.49 lastly. It is down 94.13% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 89.70% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 17/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Commencement of EU Blood Grouping Field Trial; 18/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – HEINO VON PRONDZYNSKI, FORMER CEO OF ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS, QUOTIENT’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Quotient Inaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Completion of Its Sale Leaseback Transaction; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer; 24/04/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces FDA Approval of Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 30.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 3,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,701 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $999,000, down from 11,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.13 billion market cap company. It closed at $108.29 lastly. It is down 39.18% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DEVELOPMENT OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS WILL FOCUS ON REGULATORY APPROVAL IN CHINA AND ADDITIONAL GLOBAL MARKETS; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY IS SAID TO ATTRACT BAIN, ADVENT ON ANIMAL HEALTH SALE; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 30/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Names Leena Gandhi to Lead Immuno-Oncology Medical Development; 24/04/2018 – A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted Monday against approving a higher dose of Lilly and Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab)

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.39 EPS, up 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.55 per share. After $-0.41 actual EPS reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27,405 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Service Group reported 205,841 shares. Artisan Partners Lp has invested 0.01% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Prelude Ltd Company holds 70,841 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs accumulated 0% or 1,206 shares. Victory Mngmt owns 121,440 shares. Fosun Intll Limited holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 273,247 shares. Quantum Mngmt has 388,302 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Westfield Capital LP has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Pura Vida Invests Llc accumulated 218,676 shares. Acuta Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 280,000 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 75,000 shares. Niemann Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Granite Point Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.12% or 135,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). 27,297 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares China Large (FXI) by 1.87M shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $88.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 1.45 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI).

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $349.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 83,820 shares to 392,508 shares, valued at $26.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 14,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 sales for $145.17 million activity. Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. Another trade for 426 shares valued at $50,281 was made by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43B for 18.42 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.