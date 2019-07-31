Valley National Advisers Decreased Its Position in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG) by $320,606; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Value Declined While Howe & Rusling Has Upped Holding

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 199.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 70,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,255 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 35,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.61. About 6.21 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 27/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: The City of Greenville said 600 jobs will be impacted by Wells Fargo’s decision to close the; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Enters into Consent Orders with OCC and CFPB; 19/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 08/03/2018 – IAC: State Treasurer Nappier Pleased With Wells Fargo Agreement – Bank Will Provide Detailed Report to Shareholders On Bank; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 07/05/2018 – Buffett bashes bitcoin as nonproductive, thriving on mystique; 14/03/2018 – Declining bitcoin prices are not a sign that the market will fall too, says Chris Harvey, Wells Fargo strategist; 30/05/2018 – ‘I’m Sorry’ Gets More Expensive for Wells, Uber and Facebook; 19/04/2018 – NY Comptroller: NY State Comptroller DiNapoli: Wells Fargo Needs to Pull Back the Curtain on; 26/04/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG) by 36.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 5,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,273 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, down from 14,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.62. About 1.63 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 22/04/2018 – DJ Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEG); 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC – OUTLINED A PLAN TO INVEST $14 BLN TO $17 BLN OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $349.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX) by 8,431 shares to 92,376 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx F.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $159 activity. $159 worth of stock was bought by Chernick Rose M on Friday, March 29.

