Valley National Advisers Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Smith A O Has 1.43 Sentiment

Smith A O Corp (AOS) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 219 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 153 cut down and sold equity positions in Smith A O Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 111.34 million shares, down from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Smith A O Corp in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 114 Increased: 143 New Position: 76.

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 76.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 8,511 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Valley National Advisers Inc holds 2,577 shares with $983,000 value, down from 11,088 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $187.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $334.45. About 135,254 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING 787 DEFERRED COSTS FELL TO $24.7B VS $25.4B IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years Amid Trade War Risk; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 18/04/2018 – WESTJET SAYS WILL ‘ACCELERATE’ INSPECTIONS OF CERTAIN FAN BLADES ON SOME BOEING 737 ENGINES FOLLOWING SOUTHWEST ACCIDENT; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 07/03/2018 – RPT-Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 18/04/2018 – President Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing; 17/05/2018 – DAE TO CONSIDER ISSUING INTERNATIONAL BOND IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 – CEO; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – 10 AIRCRAFTS ON ORDER INCLUDE 2 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT, 2 AIRBUS A330NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT & 6 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 20/03/2018 – BOEING TO ESTABLISH NEW TECHNOLOGY RESEARCH CENTER IN KOREA

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35B for 34.69 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Valley National Advisers Inc increased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) stake by 7,545 shares to 7,570 valued at $380,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) stake by 4,357 shares and now owns 7,508 shares. Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx F was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 28.16% above currents $334.45 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 14. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, March 11. The rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG to “Sell” on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Hold” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 28 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Cap Mngmt reported 0.1% stake. Benin Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 721 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kessler Llc stated it has 8,403 shares. Whittier stated it has 135,087 shares. Roosevelt Inv Group holds 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,456 shares. Rnc Management Ltd accumulated 9,086 shares. Mig Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 701 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Security Financial Bank Of So Dak has invested 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Llc invested in 0.25% or 5,512 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Communications has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Company reported 2,106 shares. Riggs Asset Managment invested in 22,832 shares. Interocean Lc reported 1.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Water Asset Management Llc holds 8.95% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation for 117,098 shares. Marietta Investment Partners Llc owns 137,271 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Investment Services Of America Inc. has 1.84% invested in the company for 215,448 shares. The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc has invested 1.79% in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 303,506 shares.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.73. About 25,187 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs