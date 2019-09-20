Valley National Advisers Cut Its Position in Western Un Co (WU) by $368,638 as Stock Price Rose; Abner Herrman & Brock Holds Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL)

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 70.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 19,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 8,087 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161,000, down from 27,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.71. About 4.15 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 3,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 94,660 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.47M, up from 91,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $112.46. About 1.22 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “South Florida cruise lines resume trips to the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “An Ugly Patch for Ulta Beauty, and Rough Weather Ahead for a Few Industries – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Industries Investors Should Reassess in Light of Climate Change – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Special Report: Meet this year’s C-Suite Awards winners as they’re ‘Back From Vacation’ – Denver Business Journal” on September 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Western Union Provides Relief to United Way India Amidst Second Year of Extreme Flooding – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Western Union and TRUE North Simplify Tuition Payments – Financial Post” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Amazon Wants a Larger Share of Cash-Paying Retail Consumers – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Western Union, SYSCO and H & R Block – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

