Valley National Advisers Cut Abbott Labs (ABT) Position by $334,723; As Splunk (SPLK) Stock Rose, Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $529,480

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 4,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 6,863 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $83.13. About 937,702 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 4,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 13,530 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $112.66. About 1.99 million shares traded or 3.80% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.74 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

