Valley National Advisers Boosted Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake By $527,345; United American Securities Lifted Edwards Lifesciences Com (EW) Holding By $716,250

United American Securities Inc increased Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW) stake by 180.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United American Securities Inc acquired 3,750 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The United American Securities Inc holds 5,825 shares with $1.11M value, up from 2,075 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com now has $44.73B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.07. About 1.15 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT

Valley National Advisers Inc increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 93.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valley National Advisers Inc acquired 5,551 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Valley National Advisers Inc holds 11,465 shares with $1.09M value, up from 5,914 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $45.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $101.99. About 2.11M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX)

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, July 29. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, July 8. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Citigroup maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Monday, March 4 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $165,816 was bought by LOWE JOHN E.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley invested in 49,289 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Zeke Limited Liability Company has 11,029 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 5,444 shares. Cannell Peter B And has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 0% or 60 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Td Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 263,416 shares. Hikari Ltd reported 1.51% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Jones Fincl Cos Lllp has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 238,605 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Intrust Bancorp Na reported 18,499 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Private Asset Inc reported 2,397 shares. 38,710 are owned by Buckingham Capital. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Fjarde Ap holds 0.18% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 147,254 shares.

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) stake by 16,749 shares to 322,522 valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 8,511 shares and now owns 2,577 shares. Spdr Series Trust (KRE) was reduced too.

Among 15 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences had 29 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, March 12 with “Neutral”. Bank of America maintained the shares of EW in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $18400 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley.