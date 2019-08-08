Valley National Advisers Boosted Phillips 66 (PSX) Position By $527,345; Franklin Resources Trimmed Its New Media Invt Group (NEWM) Position

Valley National Advisers Inc increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 93.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valley National Advisers Inc acquired 5,551 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Valley National Advisers Inc holds 11,465 shares with $1.09 million value, up from 5,914 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $44.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $97.33. About 2.25 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES

Franklin Resources Inc decreased New Media Invt Group Inc (NEWM) stake by 13.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc sold 435,114 shares as New Media Invt Group Inc (NEWM)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 2.77 million shares with $29.10 million value, down from 3.21M last quarter. New Media Invt Group Inc now has $465.62M valuation. The stock decreased 11.68% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 6.56 million shares traded or 640.76% up from the average. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 06/04/2018 – New Media Investment Prices Public Offering of 6M Shrs of Its Common Stk for Gross Proceeds of Approximately $99M; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Rev $340.8M; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA TO PAY $49.25M; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $32.5M; 06/03/2018 New Media Announces Agreement To Acquire The Austin American-Statesman For $47.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Digital Rev $38.6M; 14/05/2018 – New Media Investment Completes the Sale of Substantially All of the Publishing and Related Assets of GateHouse Media Alaska Holdings, Inc; 11/04/2018 – New Media to Sell Substantially All of Publishing and Related Assets of GateHouse Media Alaska Holdings; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From A8 New Media Group Ltd; 06/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Transaction Will Be Funded With Cash on the Balance Sheet

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Monday, July 8 with “Outperform” rating. Jefferies downgraded the shares of PSX in report on Monday, April 15 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained the shares of PSX in report on Monday, March 4 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $102 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21.

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) stake by 16,749 shares to 322,522 valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Public Svc Enterprise Grp (NYSE:PEG) stake by 5,434 shares and now owns 9,273 shares. Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Co owns 562 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 18,747 are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Coldstream Capital holds 0.24% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 28,784 shares. Hightower Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 122,988 shares. D E Shaw & has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc holds 5,310 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Apriem Advsrs reported 2,406 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. St Germain D J Com Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ativo Cap Lc invested in 21,956 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Portland Global Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Incorporated Ltd reported 12,036 shares stake. 1.59M were reported by Epoch Invest Prtn Inc. 38,710 are held by Buckingham Cap Management. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co owns 59,068 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp accumulated 273,100 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity. $165,816 worth of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was bought by LOWE JOHN E.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PSX or VLO: Which Company’s Likely to Win the IMO 2020 Race? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66: Why It Should Be In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Storm threat closes Phillips 66 Louisiana refinery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Franklin Resources Inc increased Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 57,004 shares to 4.87M valued at $334.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) stake by 38,300 shares and now owns 1.00M shares. Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) was raised too.

More notable recent New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “New Media Investment Group (NEWM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Tyson Foods, Jacobs Engineering Group, and Gannett Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Gannett Co., Inc. to New Media Investment Group Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Gannett Co., Inc. – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NEWM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 51.08 million shares or 3.44% more from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Nv has 0.01% invested in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Cooperman Leon G invested 1.63% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Panagora Asset Management invested 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 41,496 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 5,863 shares in its portfolio. Utd Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.08 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Zebra Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 29,841 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Co owns 60,933 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) for 125,213 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited reported 1.45 million shares. Florida-based Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd has 29,406 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Quantbot Technologies Lp has 33,398 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM).