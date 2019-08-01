Valinor Management Raised Position in Csx (CSX) as Stock Value Declined; Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake Maintained by Dana Investment Advisors Inc

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 259,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.78 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $68.6. About 3.15M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 17/04/2018 – CSX TO ANALYZE LOWERING RATES TO GAIN UTILITY COAL BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 452.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 56,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 68,579 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.26 million, up from 12,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $210.3. About 921,826 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra Is Running In Place – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Chem National Bank reported 23,701 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo reported 183,090 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 8,989 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc reported 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Shelter Mutual Insurance reported 1.15% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Harvey Investment Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,573 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ashfield Prtn Lc, California-based fund reported 2,484 shares. Argyle Cap Management Inc has invested 0.15% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Salem Inv Counselors has 0.15% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 8,918 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.25% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 89,079 shares. British Columbia Mngmt stated it has 102,280 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt reported 5,218 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.31% or 777,008 shares in its portfolio.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3,082 shares to 116,092 shares, valued at $13.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 7,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,290 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0.02% or 2,828 shares. Davis R M reported 3,858 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gulf Intl Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd reported 0.25% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Connor Clark And Lunn holds 0.23% or 457,220 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.21% or 340,368 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 530,531 shares. Argent Tru holds 0.25% or 32,245 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Tru has 0.28% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 25,155 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The reported 1.01 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.06% or 45,299 shares. The Mississippi-based Trustmark Bank & Trust Department has invested 0.04% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Amp Cap Invsts Limited, Australia-based fund reported 425,777 shares. Ballentine Prtn Limited Company invested 0.04% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.1% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).