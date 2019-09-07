Valinor Management Lowered Its Holding in Gogo (GOGO) by $4.47 Million; Medicines Co (MDCO) Shareholder Antipodean Advisors Upped Its Stake by $1.11 Million as Shares Rose

Antipodean Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc bought 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 170,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 1.99 million shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 17/04/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL ACCORD MEDICINES 000028.SZ 200028.SZ SAYS BOARD ELECTS LIU YONG AS CHAIRMAN; 13/03/2018 – IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science Study: 10 Predictions for Innovation, Spending Drivers and Societal Value of Medicines that Will Transform Global Healthcare in 2018 and Beyond; 13/03/2018 – CSL CEO Paul Perreault Calls on Industry to Improve Patients’ Access to Medicines; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi; 08/03/2018 – The Medicines Company Reaches Enrollment Target for ORION-10 Ahead of Schedule; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 07/05/2018 – Medicines CoP: Inclisiran Reduced Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins; 25/04/2018 – Medicines Co 1Q EPS 40c; 27/03/2018 – MEDICINES CO – WILLIAM O’CONNOR CEASED SERVING AS CFO ON MARCH 21, 2018, BUT WILL REMAIN WITH CO AS SPECIAL ADVISOR TO CEO THROUGH 2018

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc analyzed 1.12 million shares as the company's stock declined 19.42% . The hedge fund held 3.23 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50 million, down from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $365.51M market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 1.47 million shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500.

Analysts await Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Gogo Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.15% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. JONES HUGH W bought $198,940 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. $180,403 worth of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares were bought by TOWNSEND CHARLES C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elk Creek Ptnrs Limited Liability, Colorado-based fund reported 3.76M shares. Whitebox Advsr Llc invested in 456,575 shares or 0.06% of the stock. First Allied Advisory has 57,305 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 702,561 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated owns 169,578 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 250,243 shares. Us Bank De has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 101,600 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has 175,907 shares. Frontier Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 2.33M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 0.84% or 1.37M shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 514,197 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 677,600 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $58.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

