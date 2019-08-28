Valinor Management Increases Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose While Bp Plc Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.48 Million

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 15,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 58,132 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.52M, up from 42,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.83. About 3.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Avis Continues to Lead its Category for Customer Loyalty; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much; 28/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS ALWAYS LOOKING FOR A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, NOT ANNOUNCING POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Prime Member Discounts Expand To 121 Additional Whole Foods Markets — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Betabeat: Walmart’s Move Into India’s E-Commerce Sector Could Pose a Serious Threat to Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has offered to purchase a 60 percent stake in Flipkart; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of this Amazon employee benefit; 25/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Raises Concerns Over Tech and Surveillance (Video)

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 122,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, down from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $96.09. About 6.54M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Kevin Johnson’s response to the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks is an “instructive playbook” for other CEOs dealing with crisis; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks Restrooms Now Open to All as Coffee Chain Makes Amends; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg should look to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on how to handle a crisis: Management guru; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Non-Paying Customers; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES SOUTHROCK RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND OPERATE STARBUCKS STORES IN BRAZIL; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is reportedly close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 14/04/2018 – Starbucks apologizes for an incident that led to the arrest of 2 Philadelphia men; 03/04/2018 – Princi elevates Starbucks culinary offerings and gives diners a destination for lunch; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Arrests, Outrageous to Some, Are Everyday Life for Others; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 45,000 shares to 83,000 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 42,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,065 are owned by Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas. Canandaigua Bancorporation & Tru stated it has 0.51% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). City invested in 853 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 5,997 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0.01% stake. Chevy Chase Tru Holding reported 1.12 million shares stake. Indiana Tru &, a Indiana-based fund reported 3,301 shares. 484,573 were accumulated by Columbus Circle Invsts. Howard Cap Mngmt holds 3,900 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New York-based Arrow has invested 0.52% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Davenport And Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 216,287 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold Com reported 6,017 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 38,546 shares. The North Carolina-based Holderness Investments has invested 0.28% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Jacobs Ca owns 159,631 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.32 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Fin Corp holds 1.38% or 1,515 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 0.05% stake. Discovery Mgmt Limited Liability Co Ct has invested 2.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Howard Capital Mngmt owns 19,195 shares. 749 are owned by Iron Financial Limited Liability Corp. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 1.84M shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 498 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi accumulated 1,268 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York-based Gm Advisory Grp has invested 1.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Royal London Asset Management has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Counsel has invested 3.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meritage Portfolio Mgmt owns 15,667 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Choate Advisors holds 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,274 shares.