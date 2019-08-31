Valinor Management Increased Its Ptc (PTC) Position; Crane Co (CR) Holder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Cut Its Holding

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 340,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.60 million, up from 837,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 492,842 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Adj EPS 34c; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 39.3B RUPEES; 12/03/2018 – lululemon Upgrades to Latest Version of PTC FlexPLM; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 06/03/2018 – PTC Introduces New Augmented Reality Capabilities and Spatial Tracking with Creo AR Design Share; 08/05/2018 – PTC to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 66.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 8,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 4,402 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, down from 13,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $76.24. About 216,719 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “PTC (PTC) Reports Retirement of Board Member Donald Grierson – StreetInsider.com” on August 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PTC Announces Retirement of Board Member Donald Grierson – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PTC Inc.: Avoid – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Regional Outlook: Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Thermistors Market Top Scenario, Business Overview and Forecast to 2029 – GuruFocus.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is PTC Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 129,600 shares to 257,106 shares, valued at $77.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 1.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.23M shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,000 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 8,227 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Invest Advisors accumulated 2,600 shares. 108,265 were reported by Prudential Finance Incorporated. Shine Advisory Services owns 1,225 shares. Glenmede Na owns 47 shares. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.02% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Private Advisor owns 2,284 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shannon River Fund Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4.9% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Regions Financial has 379 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Valinor Mgmt Lp reported 1.18 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company Ltd accumulated 911,065 shares. 51,313 were accumulated by Utd Services Automobile Association. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 2,777 shares stake.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $154,767 activity.

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $91.53 million for 12.30 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Crane Co. – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Crane Co.â€™s (NYSE:CR) 14% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Crane Co.’s (NYSE:CR) ROE Of 21% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Crane Co. (CR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli on Viacom-CBS and Other Positions – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flws/1 (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 26,220 shares to 69,489 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 4,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Syneos Health Inc.