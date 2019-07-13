Valinor Management Increased Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $27.26 Million; Electronic Arts (EA) Holding Raised by Mig Capital Llc

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 15,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 58,132 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.52 million, up from 42,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Correction to Amazon Prime Story; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING OTHER NEWSPAPERS, ALTHOUGH GETS REQUESTS MONTHLY; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Adds Whole Foods In Los Angeles To Prime Now Delivery Service — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for fourth time in a week; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Says New Sydney Fulfillment Center Will Open in Second Half; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 26/05/2018 – For a week, I used Amazon Prime for almost everything I needed; 30/05/2018 – CBS News: Amazon bans customers with too many returns; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: Exceeded 100 Million Paid Prime Members Globally in 2017

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 488,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.63 million, up from 476,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 2.40M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $1.01M were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Tuesday, February 12. Schatz Jacob J. also sold $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11. $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Miele Laura.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 5.23 million shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $9.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 465,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,176 shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 790 shares. Conning holds 6,231 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability invested in 2,754 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Martin Currie reported 34,889 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 57,528 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tortoise Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 82 shares. Fca Tx reported 0.08% stake. International Grp Inc owns 131,535 shares. Anderson Hoagland Co reported 9,745 shares. Moore Mngmt Lp has invested 1.41% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Massachusetts Service Communication Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9.39M shares. Washington Savings Bank has 1,139 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Quantres Asset Management accumulated 2,900 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2,444 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Forget Activision, Disney Should Buy These Companies Instead – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, FOX – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Jobs Report Alters Rate-Cut Expectations, Moves Tech – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Top 10 Best Sectors in the Market for 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Video Game Roundup: E3 Update, MSFT Unveils Project Scarlett – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 264,212 shares to 469,488 shares, valued at $85.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 572,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48M shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.