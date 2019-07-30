Valinor Management Holds Position in Take (TTWO); Halbert Hargrove Russell Has Lifted Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 424,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.09M, up from 700,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $123.2. About 1.54M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 163.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 5.97 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97 billion and $28.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 34,863 shares to 89,360 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf America holds 1.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 37,334 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 27,169 shares. Ironwood Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.75% or 11,419 shares. Missouri-based Paradigm Financial Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.69% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hugh Johnson holds 0.76% or 30,532 shares. Hendershot Invs Inc stated it has 7,073 shares. Gladius Capital Limited Partnership invested in 73,826 shares or 0% of the stock. Centre Asset Mgmt Limited reported 125,440 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & Associates has 0.49% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4.03 million shares. Proffitt And Goodson reported 9,578 shares. Campbell & Communications Invest Adviser Ltd Co has 2,559 shares. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.62% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.06% or 55,951 shares. Family holds 4,375 shares. Sageworth Trust accumulated 111 shares.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 178,413 shares to 170,403 shares, valued at $77.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 572,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).