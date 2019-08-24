Valinor Management Has Upped Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $17.69 Million; As American Water Works Co (AWK) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Moody National Bank Trust Division Increased Its Stake

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 5100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 33,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 34,580 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $122.81. About 994,205 shares traded or 7.79% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water Standards; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water; 09/05/2018 – American Water Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 7 Days; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia Amer Water Files General Rate Case Request With Public Service Commission; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 13/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – TOTAL VALUE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $53.8 MLN; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9.6%; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $89; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 28/03/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS VILLAGE OF FISHER WATER, WASTEWATER

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 49,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 356,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.04 million, up from 306,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/03/2018 – Royal pay gap? ‘The Crown”s Queen Elizabeth paid less than her prince; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290M; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND INTO NEWS BEYOND DOCUMENTARIES; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama to produce content for Netflix; 29/03/2018 – ‘Chinese Netflix’ Iqiyi Prices IPO At Midpoint Of Expected Range To Raise $2.25 Billion — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Is ESPN ready to lose $$? Coachella, Netflix v. Cannes; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: NOT LIKELY TO INCLUDE INCLUSION RIDER IN CONTRACTS; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Designated Survivor’ May Be Revived at Netflix After ABC Cancellation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 6,771 shares stake. 403,401 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. Gideon Capital accumulated 32,883 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Pinnacle has invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.03% or 3,985 shares. Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Sandy Spring Bancorp owns 353 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs holds 0.47% or 41,195 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al owns 3,498 shares. 25,547 are held by Shell Asset Mgmt. Cipher Limited Partnership invested 0.04% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Mcf Advsrs Ltd, Kentucky-based fund reported 82 shares. Bessemer Inc owns 2.06M shares.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 116,666 shares to 59 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Foods Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,040 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Revisiting American Water Works as a Stock to Own for the Next Decade – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Illinois American Water Investing over $5.3 Million in Metro East Water System; Over 3.5 Miles of Water Main to Be Installed – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why American Water Works Stock Returned 5% in May While the Market Fell 6.4% – The Motley Fool” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “15 Top Defensive Stocks for the Next Recession at Sky High Valuations – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Utility Stocks to Buy for an Extra Durable Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Van Eck Assocs stated it has 13,079 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Commercial Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,048 shares. Stifel, Missouri-based fund reported 173,001 shares. Johnson Fincl Gru Inc owns 765 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw has 563 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bamco New York invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moneta Gru Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Guild Inv Management holds 0.35% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 750 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Lc invested 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Glynn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.42% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 3,030 were accumulated by M&R Management. Valiant Mngmt Lp holds 6.69% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 209,100 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The CBS and Viacom Merger Is Just the Start – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walmart, Facebook, Apple, Alphabet, Netflix and Amazon – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Foolish Take: Disney’s Streaming Bundle Is Netflix’s Worst Nightmare – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: ROKU, PINS, NFLX, MCD – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Could Netflix Stock Drop By 50% In 2019 If Subscriber Loss Trends Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 178,413 shares to 170,403 shares, valued at $77.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 61,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).