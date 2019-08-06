Valinor Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Gogo (GOGO) by $4.47 Million; Beach Investment Counsel Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $2.37 Million

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The hedge fund held 3.23M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50M, down from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.86. About 933,929 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 20/04/2018 – GOGO INC – JON COBIN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND EVP CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT; 19/03/2018 – SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP SAYS HAVE ENGAGED, MAY FROM TIME TO TIME CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD OF GOGO INC; 19/03/2018 – GOGO HOLDER SENATOR SAYS MAY ENGAGE IN TALKS WITH MGMT, HOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – GOGO SEES FY REV. $865M TO $935M, EST. $867.7M; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Rev $231.8M; 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity; 19/03/2018 – SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP REPORTS 6.50 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN GOGO INC AS OF MARCH 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADE GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO; 25/05/2018 – FTC: 20181210: Senator Global Opportunity Offshore Fund II Ltd.; Gogo Inc; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s: Gogo Has Had Weakening Credit Metrics and Operational Difficulties

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 11.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 12,810 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.81M, up from 11,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76 million shares traded or 22.80% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – The launch follows a string of security issues involving Amazon’s cloud; 29/03/2018 – Trump has neglected to say anything about Amazon’s massive business from China, even though it fits right into his platform; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Isn’t the Only Retail Giant Trying to Remake Health Care; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India to continue investing heavily in payments business – Mint; 18/04/2018 – RBC’s Mahaney Sees 200 Million Amazon Prime Members by 2021 (Video); 09/05/2018 – This Amazon exec thinks taxing corporations to combat rising gentrification and homelessness is “super dangerous.”; 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon; 30/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND VANCOUVER TECH HUB & CREATE

Analysts await Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.59 EPS, down 25.53% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Gogo Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.95% negative EPS growth.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 259,600 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $99.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Univar Inc.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Com reported 3,295 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 88,888 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 875,785 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 6,167 shares. The New York-based American Group Inc has invested 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. 1,828 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Northern Trust invested in 0% or 690,552 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The has 41,103 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 101,234 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 40,905 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Company holds 0% or 9,970 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Plancorp Lc has invested 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,400 are held by Skylands Ltd Liability Co. Profund Limited Liability Com reported 47,289 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Communication has 2.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). C Gru A S reported 303,511 shares or 6.86% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bbva Compass Savings Bank has 2.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sva Plumb Wealth Limited holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 920 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 4,665 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd Liability Co reported 69,931 shares. Eulav Asset holds 20,000 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Td Cap Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 45 shares. Diversified Trust accumulated 3,265 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma stated it has 53,211 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Freestone Holdings Ltd Llc holds 1.13% or 10,709 shares in its portfolio.