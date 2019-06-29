Valinor Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Transdigm Group (TDG) by $80.82 Million; As Encana (ECA) Market Valuation Rose, Moore Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $5.53 Million

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 51.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 178,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 170,403 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.36M, down from 348,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $7.72 during the last trading session, reaching $483.8. About 556,336 shares traded or 83.17% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500.

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 77.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 790,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.13. About 17.14 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 8,470 shares to 536,470 shares, valued at $100.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 259,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Univar Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce & Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 56,792 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0% stake. Moreover, Td Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Origin Asset Mngmt Llp owns 40,600 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 1,099 are held by Evercore Wealth Lc. Moody State Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 54 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 1,825 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.03% or 150,298 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 24,601 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 17,360 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Com holds 252,774 shares. Asset Management One holds 35,498 shares. Wms Prns Limited Company owns 571 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Lp owns 33 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $4.01 EPS, up 1.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.95 per share. TDG’s profit will be $213.25 million for 30.16 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.17 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.84% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 selling transactions for $10.97 million activity. Wynne Sarah had bought 10 shares worth $4,319. 2,564 shares were sold by Graff Michael, worth $1.09M on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ECA’s profit will be $279.69M for 6.41 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

