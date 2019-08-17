Valinor Management Has Raised Ptc (PTC) Position by $31.30 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock Value Declined, Artemis Investment Management Llp Lifted by $3.07 Million Its Holding

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 340,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.60M, up from 837,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $65.38. About 770,193 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 23/05/2018 – Reliance Worldwide Says John Guest Makes Plastic PTC Fittings; 24/04/2018 – BigLever Software and PTC Deliver New Integration Solution for Feature-based Product Line Engineering and Product Lifecycle Management; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing AI-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – PTC Adds Connected Forecasting to Servigistics Service Parts Management Solution; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 34c

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 118,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 639,279 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.86 million, up from 521,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 2.77 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 16,277 shares to 896,599 shares, valued at $67.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 20,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,967 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 178,413 shares to 170,403 shares, valued at $77.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 33,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

