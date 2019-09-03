Valinor Management Has Lowered Stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) by $36.09 Million; 3M Co Com (MMM) Shares Declined While Franklin Street Advisors Has Trimmed by $356,720 Its Stake

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 27.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 572,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.19M, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 1.22 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 1,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 2,125 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $442,000, down from 3,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $158.38. About 1.10M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,300 shares to 14,245 shares, valued at $609,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 2,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 15.47 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $215.24 million for 13.59 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 340,204 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $108.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 259,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.