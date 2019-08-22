Valinor Management Has Lowered Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stake by $912,600; Shares Declined; Jane Street Group Stake in Owens Corning New (OC) Lowered as Share Price Rose

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 2.67 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.00 million, down from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. It closed at $23.4 lastly. It is down 26.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 69.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc analyzed 30,595 shares as the company's stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 13,183 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $622,000, down from 43,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.93. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280854 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri President, Composites; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net $92M; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING MARCIO SANDRI PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.17 million for 9.32 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Upgrades Owens, Lifts Price Target To $72 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Owens Corning Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Owens Corning (OC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Owens Corning Announces Commencement of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 21,192 shares to 334,692 shares, valued at $14.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc (Call) by 40,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (Put) (NYSE:LEN).

