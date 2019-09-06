Valinor Management Has Decreased Boyd Gaming (BYD) Position; Southwestern Energy Co (SWN)’s Sentiment Is 0.82

Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 114 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 139 decreased and sold holdings in Southwestern Energy Co. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 544.79 million shares, up from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Southwestern Energy Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 36 Reduced: 103 Increased: 76 New Position: 38.

Valinor Management Llc decreased Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) stake by 1.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valinor Management Llc sold 33,800 shares as Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)’s stock declined 4.71%. The Valinor Management Llc holds 2.67M shares with $73.00 million value, down from 2.70 million last quarter. Boyd Gaming Corp now has $2.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.21. About 256,483 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 12,244 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 0.1% or 150,000 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 1,716 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Utd Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 18 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup reported 41,712 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 105,111 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gru has 3,437 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Corporation has invested 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Cap Fund Sa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Cubist Systematic Strategies owns 65,385 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has invested 0.07% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 6,776 shares.

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BYD’s profit will be $43.35M for 15.52 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Share Price Is Up 120% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SWN’s profit will be $48.73M for 5.50 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) CEO Bill Way on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Share Price Is Down 92% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Before You Buy Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $240,638 activity.

The stock increased 1.54% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.98. About 14.01 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable