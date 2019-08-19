Valinor Management Decreased Its Position in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by $21.11 Million as Stock Price Rose; Meyer Handelman Co Has Raised Stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by $552,000

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 310,400 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.33M, up from 298,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 4.87 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 49,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 192,496 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.91 million, down from 241,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $526.35. About 311,784 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 340,204 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $108.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 8,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Univar Inc.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59 million for 20.21 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Capital owns 70 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 6,695 shares stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Sei stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Comm Bancorporation reported 0.04% stake. 13 are held by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 748 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Putnam Ltd Llc invested in 474,227 shares or 0.48% of the stock. State Street Corporation reported 3.56M shares. 191,701 are held by 1832 Asset Lp. Alpha Windward invested in 0.17% or 595 shares. New York-based Allen Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0.78% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 3,437 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 0.06% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,411 shares. Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,380 shares to 232,579 shares, valued at $24.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,774 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

