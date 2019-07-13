Valinor Management Decreased Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $48.09 Million as Share Value Rose; Apg Asset Management Us Has Raised Its Stake in Prologis (PLD) by $248.22 Million as Market Value Rose

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 36.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 264,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 469,488 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.66 million, down from 733,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct); 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 3.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 24.91 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 billion, up from 21.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $80.03. About 3.07M shares traded or 37.32% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 44,500 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $139.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 111,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 140,542 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 16,000 shares. Boston owns 2.11M shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. United Asset Strategies holds 1.2% or 71,193 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated reported 31,164 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 7,057 shares. Ci invested in 0.92% or 2.27M shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.46% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.61% or 711,867 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.4% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Clearbridge Invs Llc, New York-based fund reported 1,409 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 218,000 shares. Cortland Advisers Llc has invested 2.84% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Norinchukin Bankshares The has 0.11% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 124,893 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc reported 7,164 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 37.40 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

