Valinor Management Boosted Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $17.69 Million as Share Price Declined; Causeway Capital Management Holds Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 49,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 356,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.04M, up from 306,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $295.76. About 9.68 million shares traded or 40.93% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/05/2018 – Britain’s BT fights back with new consumer strategy; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Inc expected to post earnings of 64 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING CONTENT OBLIGATIONS $17.9B; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 14/03/2018 – Netflix says 70% of its streams end up on connected TVs instead of phones, tablets or PCs:; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Ray Romano to headline Netflix comedy special; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former NSA Under President Obama Susan Rice To Its Board Of Directors — MarketWatch

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 276,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361.18 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $166.97. About 34.58M shares traded or 66.45% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 26,834 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Com holds 0.48% or 2.34M shares in its portfolio. Pnc Inc has 122,447 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Natixis LP reported 36,594 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams invested in 1,478 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Choate Investment Advsr invested in 665 shares. Capstone Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9,379 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.25% or 190,000 shares. Burns J W New York stated it has 1.74% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First City Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 1,335 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And holds 600 shares. 14,782 were reported by Shelton Capital. Atika Capital Management Llc has 2.32% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Nordea Investment Mgmt invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Kessler Investment Limited Liability Com holds 6.04% or 16,965 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 264,212 shares to 469,488 shares, valued at $85.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 129,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,106 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Movers: NFLX, PM – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Makes a Big Push Into India – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours: Netflix, IBM, and eBay Deliver Q2 Results – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, EBAY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM) by 147,160 shares to 69,087 shares, valued at $868,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 807,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).