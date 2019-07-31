Valicenti Advisory Services Stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Boosted by $722,352; Hills Bank & Trust Company Raised Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $626,912 as Share Price Rose

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 67.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 352 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 874 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $28.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1870. About 3.94M shares traded or 2.84% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – The business generated $1.4 billion in operating income for Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Lumps From Trump, Buoys Postal Service; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON SAID TO HAVE LOOKED AT POSSIBILITY OF EXPANDING RETAIL FOOTPRINT BY ACQUIRING SOME LOCATIONS FROM TOYS “R” US – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 15/05/2018 – SOROS ADDED VICI, JPM, AMZN, WFC, C IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Variety: Amazon Studios Names NBC Vet Vernon Sanders Co-Head of TV; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved the Amazon.com subsidiary’s Sept. 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans customers for returning too many items, according to a report; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW FULFILLMENT CENTER IN SOUTHERN NEVADA; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is shutting down Vendor Express, a shortcut for wholesalers to sell inventory

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,458 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, up from 45,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $115.42. About 10.76 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q EPS $2.37; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials; 20/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Announces Threshold Price and Initial Price for Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Due May 1, 2023; 21/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Investment Funds – Global Income Fund Exits Direct Line; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact Following The Administrator Change For 1 Jpmorgan Chase Transaction; 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 168 EUROS FROM 164 EUROS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources accumulated 18.56 million shares. Culbertson A N has invested 3.47% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Berkshire Asset Limited Co Pa holds 3.73% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 434,485 shares. 121,028 are owned by Congress Asset Management Communications Ma. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Lc reported 33,369 shares. Moreover, Rudman Errol M has 3.22% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 47,110 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 275,061 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Buckingham Cap Mgmt has 0.79% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 82,768 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt has invested 0.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 2.74 million shares. Brouwer And Janachowski Limited Liability Corp holds 3,518 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Palladium Prns Ltd Company has 337,965 shares. Covington Cap reported 199,105 shares. Front Barnett Associates Lc has 239,205 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has invested 0.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242 on Thursday, April 18.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $209.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10,885 shares to 39,825 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 33,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,535 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va accumulated 1,162 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,319 shares. Hilltop owns 2,158 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd owns 597,997 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc invested in 11,220 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Weiss Asset Management Lp invested in 0.02% or 120 shares. Godsey Gibb Associates holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 709 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 43,671 shares for 5% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Retail Bank The stated it has 100,501 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 781 shares. 370 are owned by Scharf Invs. Kidder Stephen W owns 1,654 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 2.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,249 shares. Corporation Va holds 0.15% or 298 shares.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 7,313 shares to 5,774 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.