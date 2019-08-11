Valicenti Advisory Services Stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) Has Lifted as Valuation Rose; Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Holding in Old National Bancorp/In (ONB) Raised by $497,600 as Market Value Rose

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 9,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 34,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 1.20M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 24/04/2018 – NY DFS ORDERS INSURERS TO UPDATE RESPONSE & RECOVERY PLANS; 28/03/2018 – DFS CEO SAYS U.K. UPHOLSTERY MARKET TOUGH FOR SMALLER RIVALS; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK CAN ACQUIRE 21ST CENTURY NATL INSURANCE; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTEREST STANDARD TO; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors; 24/04/2018 – AlphaStreak Develops First Ever March Madness DFS Bracketology Tournament Contest; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Old National Bancorp/In (ONB) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 31,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 93,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 62,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Old National Bancorp/In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 436,500 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 23/04/2018 – Old National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Old National; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q EPS 31C; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.45%, EST. 3.37%; 23/04/2018 – Old National reports record 1st quarter net income of $48.0 million, a 33% increase from a year ago; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 29C; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net $48M; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP CITES ONGOING EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP) by 17,100 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $60.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Materials Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLB) by 290,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,620 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Australia Etf (EWA).

More notable recent Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HSA Authority at Old National Bank ranked first by Morningstar – GlobeNewswire” on November 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Old National Bank Named One of the 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the 8th Time – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 22, 2019 : HAL, LII, RPM, BOH, CBU, ONB, CADE, OFG, BMRC, SALT, GNC – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold ONB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.71 million shares or 0.43% less from 110.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 2,610 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). 106,034 are held by Sei Investments. Price T Rowe Md reported 63,794 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 27,885 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Commercial Bank And has invested 0% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Bokf Na invested 0.08% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Profund Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 16,020 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 311,856 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The has 0.05% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 2.85M shares. Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Captrust Advisors invested in 1,657 shares or 0% of the stock. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust accumulated 52,504 shares.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $209.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10,885 shares to 39,825 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,360 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.4% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 72,005 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 2,909 shares. Texas-based Hilltop has invested 0.05% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Norinchukin Comml Bank The invested in 0.02% or 25,928 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 3.99 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 127,208 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp reported 3.76 million shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.04% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 679,266 shares. Adirondack Tru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 940 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 92 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 80,200 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 4,491 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Company owns 14,952 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Davenport & Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 3,728 shares. 12,678 were reported by Old National Bancorporation In.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Discover Financial Services (DFS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Akamai, Anaplan, Chipotle, Hasbro, Kimberly-Clark, Rio Tinto, Sherwin-Williams, Snap, Texas Instruments, United Air, UTC, Visa and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.