Valicenti Advisory Services Raised Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) Stake; Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Tradeweb Markets had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TW in report on Friday, August 9 with “Neutral” rating. See Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $46.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Market Perform Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: Sandler O’Neill Rating: Hold New Target: $42.0000 Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $39.0000 Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral New Target: $42.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/04/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) stake by 28.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc acquired 9,936 shares as Discover Financial Svcs (DFS)’s stock rose 10.65%. The Valicenti Advisory Services Inc holds 44,233 shares with $3.15M value, up from 34,297 last quarter. Discover Financial Svcs now has $26.40B valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.95. About 1.90M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – NY DFS PROBING IF THOSE PACTS ARE PREDATORY MORTGAGE LENDING; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME UP 19%; 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.4% as of Feb 28; 28/03/2018 – DFS CEO SAYS U.K. UPHOLSTERY MARKET TOUGH FOR SMALLER RIVALS; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW 10% TO $65.6B; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture Sitting pretty; 12/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: Letter Issued From DFS to Insurers is Available Here

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Services reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Lc has 0.18% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 27,734 shares in its portfolio. California-based Diligent Investors Ltd has invested 0.52% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Bowling Port Management Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 37,181 shares. Howe Rusling reported 30,024 shares stake. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,900 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. British Columbia Management Corporation has invested 0.05% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Cumberland Ltd reported 1.56% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Baystate Wealth Management holds 322 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foster Motley Inc holds 55,330 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.04% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Ftb Inc owns 5,055 shares. Quantbot Tech LP accumulated 92,140 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial has $9600 highest and $80 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is 10.10% above currents $82.95 stock price. Discover Financial had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, July 8. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9100 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $91 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. JMP Securities maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Outperform” rating. UBS maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was reinitiated by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, May 3 with “Outperform”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9600 target in Wednesday, July 24 report.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 10,885 shares to 39,825 valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 4,062 shares and now owns 59,744 shares. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was reduced too.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover: What Was Good Became Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover Financial Services declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 267,956 shares traded. Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tradeweb Markets LLC builds and operates electronic over-the-counter marketplaces in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.11 billion. It offers Tradeweb helps asset managers, central banks, and other institutional investors access the liquidity they need through a range of electronic marketplaces, as well as order management, risk reporting, and account management solutions. It has a 41.53 P/E ratio. The firm also offers trading services for over-the-counter derivatives, including credit default swaps, equity derivatives, and interest rate swaps; electronic credit trading in the cash credit markets in Europe; money market services; and exchange traded funds and bond ETF trading services.

More notable recent Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Top 5 Buys of Chuck Royce’s Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) CEO Lee Olesky on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.