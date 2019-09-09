Valicenti Advisory Services Position In Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) Was Raised; Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) Stake Has Lifted by Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.94 million, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 817,770 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – IN JAN. 2018, JOHN HENDRICKSON STEPPED DOWN AS CEO FOLLOWING BOARD’S APPOINTMENT OF UWE ROEHRHOFF AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS FIRST TO FILE PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC VER; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO NO LONGER EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE 2018 BENEFIT OF 9C/SHR; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo: Promius Pharma LLC Initiated Patent Litigation; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO ENTERED $1B SR CREDIT LINE, EU350M TERM FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Aspen’s infant formula unit is said to draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q EPS 57c; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC SERNIVO SPRAY; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC VERSION OF SERNIV

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 9,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 34,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $84.41. About 1.50 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 11/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Tax notice to banks: DFS to seek relief, take up matter with revenue dept; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – HAVE SEEN A STRENGTHENING TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THROUGH FEBRUARY INTO MARCH; 22/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH FOURTH MAJOR INSURER TO PROTECT NEW YORK DRIVERS FROM UNFAIRLY DISCRIMINATORY AUTO; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS: GEICO TO END USING JOB STATUS, EDUCATION TO SET RATES; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE CEO FILBY COMMENTS ON U.K. MARKET IN INTERVIEW; 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market; 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 29/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF NEW YORK STATE-CHARTERED BANK

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $209.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 33,432 shares to 32,535 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,746 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Financial Bank And Tru Company owns 1.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 63,127 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.07% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 26,954 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Ltd Liability Com has 397,058 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 46,849 are owned by Mason Street Advisors Ltd. Private Advisor Lc has 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Pnc Fincl Services Grp Incorporated has 485,428 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.07% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Moreover, Investec Asset Management Limited has 0.86% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Valicenti Advisory Svcs stated it has 44,233 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs invested 0.02% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Waters Parkerson Company owns 295,025 shares. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 47,712 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 441,208 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. M&R Mgmt stated it has 6,655 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.