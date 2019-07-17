Valicenti Advisory Services Position in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) Boosted as Market Valuation Rose; Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Roundview Capital Has Cut Position by $1.60 Million

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $29.57. About 60.10M shares traded or 27.02% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 06/04/2018 – INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO OKINAKA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 29/05/2018 – Bank of America exec sees mixed signals on business loan demand; 15/05/2018 – Arch Coal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Commo; 10/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S TOP EUROPEAN JUNK-BOND TRADER IS SAID TO EXIT

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 9,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 34,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $80.4. About 743,748 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 01/05/2018 – DFS FINES GOLDMAN SACHS $54.75M FOR UNSAFE FX TRADING CONDUCT; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – HAVE SEEN A STRENGTHENING TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THROUGH FEBRUARY INTO MARCH; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 19/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE COS. TO WEIGH REPUTATION RISK OF NRA TIES; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 17/05/2018 – Discover Financial Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 12/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: Letter Issued From DFS to Insurers is Available Here

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $209.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 33,432 shares to 32,535 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,825 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 34,529 shares to 91,663 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 158,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG).

