Valicenti Advisory Services Increases Position in Cvs (CVS); Broadfin Capital Decreased Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Holding by $12.17 Million

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 12,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 97,477 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, up from 85,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $62.79. About 3.75 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) by 82.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The hedge fund held 441,088 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74 million, down from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.23M market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.57. About 322,436 shares traded. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 73.41% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 19/04/2018 – Adamas: Patients Receiving Gocovri Experienced Long-Term Durability for Up to Two Years; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.35; 26/03/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS – ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM TWO POOLED PHASE 3 STUDIES IN PARKINSON’S DISEASE PATIENTS WITH DYSKINESIA; 19/04/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY-PUBLISHED CONTROLLED PHASE 3 STUDIES; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 3.4% Position in Adamas Pharma; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC -; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Adamas Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 3 Trial of ADS-5102 in Multiple Sclerosis Patients with Walking Impairment

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $459.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 51,900 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $20.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 429,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Strata Skin Sciences Inc.

Analysts await Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.89 earnings per share, up 27.05% or $0.33 from last year’s $-1.22 per share. After $-0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Earnings Deluge, Mid-Year Clinical Trial Readouts – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Adamas Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adamas Pharmaceuticals: Interesting Over The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.98 million are owned by Ameriprise Financial. Rhenman And Partners Asset Mngmt owns 2.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 343,768 shares. Edgemoor Advsr reported 1.58% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Td Lc stated it has 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Savant Capital Llc owns 7,123 shares. Narwhal Cap Mgmt has 0.75% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 66,752 shares. Mitchell Cap Mgmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 8,653 shares. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Altrinsic Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.88% or 347,443 shares. First Trust Advisors LP invested 0.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 52,304 shares. Washington Tru Company reported 0.6% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Checchi Cap Advisers Lc holds 8,542 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Field & Main Comml Bank reported 4,702 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.1% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 538,494 shares.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $205.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 51,836 shares to 6,725 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 23,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,703 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Does CVS Health Have Aspirations To Be a Tech Company? – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A New CEO is One Reason Why Rite Aidâ€™s Long-Term Prospects are Improving – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CVS, Shake Shack And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 12 – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “For Q2 Earnings, Rite Aid Stock Must Bank on Positive Guidance – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.