Valicenti Advisory Services Holds Position in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM); Eqt (EQT) Shareholder Reinhart Partners Has Increased Its Stake by $546,560 as Stock Price Rose

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Eqt Corporation (EQT) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 27,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 818,726 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.98M, up from 791,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 456,401 shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES RMP TO PAY EQM TERMINATION FEE OF $63.4 MLN LESS ANY PREVIOUS REIMBURSEMENTS BY RMP; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQGP HAS ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH EQT TO ACQUIRE ITS OWNERSHIP OF RMP IDRS FOR 36.3 MLN EQGP COMMON UNITS; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DAVID L. PORGES AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – EQT CORP EQT.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.03/SHR; 31/05/2018 – EQT Corp. Evaluating Potential Sale of Non-Core Production and Related Assets in Huron Play; 24/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT to sell E.I.S. Aircraft Groups aviation operations business to QinetiQ; 02/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT combines Candidator and DGC IT Services creates new managed IT services provider; 08/05/2018 – EQT Corp Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,458 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, up from 45,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $114.3. About 2.40 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Expands Analyst Hires as China Market Opening Quickens; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE BONUS GAP IS 67%; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan, Multrees, Newmark Knight Frank; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1; 14/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR HTL-STREFA SALE; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo (JPM); 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON SPEAKS ON BTV IN BEIJING

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Grp Inc Com (NYSE:CFG) by 12,245 shares to 822,586 shares, valued at $26.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd Com by 19,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 851,439 shares, and cut its stake in Frontdoor Inc Com.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. 16,800 shares were bought by Smith David Joseph, worth $320,208 on Tuesday, February 19. Another trade for 1,496 shares valued at $28,574 was made by McNally Robert Joseph on Tuesday, February 19. Cary A. Bray Jr. bought $24,992 worth of stock. On Friday, February 22 Jenkins Donald M. bought $111,895 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 5,750 shares. $21,259 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Rice Daniel J. IV on Monday, April 1. Another trade for 7,765 shares valued at $161,745 was bought by Centofanti Erin R..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usca Ria Ltd Co accumulated 19,157 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Amer Century invested 0.13% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Beach Point Cap Management LP stated it has 712,762 shares. Redwood Mngmt Limited Com holds 490,684 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 176,263 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 35,837 shares. Moreover, Castleark Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Federated Investors Pa invested in 88,526 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 1.05M shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Birchview Limited Partnership accumulated 11,300 shares or 0.15% of the stock. S&Co Inc holds 553,456 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 64,950 shares. Global Endowment LP reported 0.12% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent owns 196,654 shares. Capital Counsel Ltd Liability Company New York accumulated 0.02% or 2,551 shares. Syntal Capital Ptnrs reported 0.42% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 7,700 are owned by Colrain Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.88% or 13,943 shares. 123,909 were reported by Majedie Asset Ltd. Concorde Asset Limited Liability Co holds 3,841 shares. Brinker Inc stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fiera Capital accumulated 585,920 shares. Grand Jean Mngmt holds 35,165 shares. Cove Street Capital Lc reported 72,234 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Mcrae Capital Management reported 2,000 shares. Fil Ltd owns 0.66% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4.16M shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Com has invested 0.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 6,567 were accumulated by Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 13,341 shares valued at $1.40M was made by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29.