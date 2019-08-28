Valicenti Advisory Services Holds Holding in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM); Hs Management Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 52,458 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, up from 45,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $106.69. About 7.47 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 09/05/2018 – GENMAB GEN.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 1250 FROM DKK 1215; 22/03/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO MULL BLOCKCHAIN PROJECT SPIN-OFF: FT; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan Positive on Tata Steel on Local Pricing; Likes ’24 Bond; 27/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 98 EUROS FROM 96 EUROS; 30/03/2018 – JPMORGAN $8 BILLION JURY LOSS FACES MASSIVE REDUCTION; 19/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 365,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 4.14 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.87 million, up from 3.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 6.07M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarl has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 2,299 shares. Exchange Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 7,715 shares. Westpac Bk, a Australia-based fund reported 386,895 shares. 1,969 were reported by Westchester Capital. Polar Asset Mngmt Ptnrs has 0.01% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 10,871 shares. First Manhattan Communication invested in 2.27M shares. Element Capital Mgmt Limited reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hendley And has 0.34% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 14,110 shares. Charter invested in 0.52% or 92,918 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp has 36,400 shares. Princeton Strategies Gru Lc reported 89,819 shares stake. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 3.73M shares. Greenwood Cap Associates stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Walleye Trading reported 0% stake.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 110,055 shares to 301,370 shares, valued at $105.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 119,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 975,865 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Money Management Lc invested 2.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Susquehanna Intll Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 3,242 shares. 7,700 were reported by Colrain Ltd Liability Com. Tcw Grp, California-based fund reported 1.72M shares. Clough Cap Partners Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.69% or 78,200 shares. Maple Mgmt Inc invested in 0.34% or 14,236 shares. Trillium Asset Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Security National Bank Of So Dak invested 0.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 17,269 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 34.78 million shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 169,992 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Spark Investment Management Llc reported 2,000 shares. 63,055 are held by Bragg Fin Advisors Inc. Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Nj holds 7,118 shares. 5,000 are held by Kenmare Ptnrs Ltd Co.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $209.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10,885 shares to 39,825 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 48,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,561 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

