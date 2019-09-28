Valicenti Advisory Services Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) Increased by $480,482; Adams Express Company Has Lowered Its Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $4.63 Million

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 27,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 148,300 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.08M, down from 175,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.15M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 5,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 63,052 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43 million, up from 57,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 2.70M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coal decline could cause $5B in lost revenue for railroads – Moody’s – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 25,600 shares to 79,200 shares, valued at $16.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadinha & Ltd Company holds 0.51% or 16,676 shares. 2,946 are held by Halsey Associate Ct. 17,358 were reported by Northstar Inc. 1,564 are owned by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company. Washington Company, Rhode Island-based fund reported 20,375 shares. Cutter Brokerage owns 0.92% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 17,394 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Llc accumulated 11,954 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.75% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp invested in 3,585 shares. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 2,668 shares. J Goldman & Limited Partnership accumulated 73,386 shares. Copeland Limited Liability Com reported 24,916 shares. 142,596 were reported by Huntington National Bank & Trust. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.3% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 76,936 shares. Creative Planning reported 242,783 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Rech holds 135,236 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Oakworth has invested 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Gam Ag accumulated 0.02% or 5,837 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And accumulated 319,575 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 34,298 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co. Ifrah Fincl Ser Incorporated holds 0.11% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 3,416 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank owns 0.06% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 8,232 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of has 216,106 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Twin Mgmt has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh has 3,199 shares. 6,564 are owned by Cutter Brokerage. Veritable LP stated it has 10,198 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Com has 0.08% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 84,379 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LyondellBasell slides after Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LyondellBasell Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell Volunteers Turn Out in Full Force for 20th Annual Global Care Day – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $205.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond (SCHZ) by 18,878 shares to 32,320 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 23,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,703 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought $57.04 million worth of stock.