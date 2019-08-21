Valicenti Advisory Services Has Upped Its Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) Position; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lifted Its Parker Hannifin (PH) Position

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) stake by 32.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired 14,273 shares as Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)’s stock declined 2.73%. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 58,054 shares with $9.96M value, up from 43,781 last quarter. Parker Hannifin Corp now has $20.97B valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $163.46. About 454,630 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) stake by 28.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc acquired 9,936 shares as Discover Financial Svcs (DFS)’s stock rose 10.65%. The Valicenti Advisory Services Inc holds 44,233 shares with $3.15 million value, up from 34,297 last quarter. Discover Financial Svcs now has $25.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $79.75. About 1.45M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 09/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Reminds Regulated Entities of Anti-Terrorism Transaction Monitoring Regulation Certification Deadline; 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET; 01/05/2018 – DFS FINES GOLDMAN SACHS $54.75M FOR UNSAFE FX TRADING CONDUCT; 24/05/2018 – LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL – CEO EPLACEMENT PROCESS WON’T IMPEDE ONGOING DFS AND PERMITTING PROCESS IN CHILE FOR MARICUNGA LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – AlphaStreak Develops First Ever March Madness DFS Bracketology Tournament Contest; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL NET CHARGE-OFF RATE, EXCLUDING PURCHASED CREDIT-IMPAIRED LOANS, INCREASED 48 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YR TO 3.17%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Discover Financial Services, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFS); 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Cap Management invested 0.06% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 6,108 shares. Cibc Markets has 6,392 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Lc owns 7,818 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 202 shares. Cwm Llc has invested 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Bb&T invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc accumulated 12,035 shares. Bessemer reported 2,133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commerce National Bank stated it has 12,159 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks reported 0.01% stake. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.02% or 431,639 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Parker-Hannifin has $19000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $175.43’s average target is 7.32% above currents $163.46 stock price. Parker-Hannifin had 18 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, May 6. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 15 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, July 16. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold” rating.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) stake by 717,000 shares to 592,600 valued at $23.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) stake by 195,700 shares and now owns 36,389 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was reduced too.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased Ishares Nasdaq Biotech Indx (IBB) stake by 15,050 shares to 79,614 valued at $8.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 10,885 shares and now owns 39,825 shares. Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial has $9600 highest and $80 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is 14.52% above currents $79.75 stock price. Discover Financial had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Nomura. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by JMP Securities. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained the shares of DFS in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, April 26. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities.