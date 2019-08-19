Valicenti Advisory Services Has Upped Cvs (CVS) Holding By $962,056; Arrow Electronics (ARW) Sentiment Is 1.12

Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 140 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 125 sold and trimmed stock positions in Arrow Electronics Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 77.77 million shares, down from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Arrow Electronics Inc in top ten positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 110 Increased: 93 New Position: 47.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased Cvs Corp (CVS) stake by 27.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc acquired 18,152 shares as Cvs Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Valicenti Advisory Services Inc holds 85,164 shares with $4.59 million value, up from 67,012 last quarter. Cvs Corp now has $78.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64 million shares traded or 13.84% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.66 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other services and products.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 3.36% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. for 158,504 shares. Cooke & Bieler Lp owns 1.97 million shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Denali Advisors Llc has 2.7% invested in the company for 234,200 shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 2.3% in the stock. Gmt Capital Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 832,850 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $76.17’s average target is 26.36% above currents $60.28 stock price. CVS Health had 31 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Loop Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7400 target in Monday, April 29 report. Citigroup maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by SunTrust. Robert W. Baird maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $85 target. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $68 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. Barclays Capital maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. On Friday, March 8 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) stake by 1,149 shares to 16,360 valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 10,885 shares and now owns 39,825 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.