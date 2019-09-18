Valicenti Advisory Services Has Lowered Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.14 Million; Intel (INTC) Holder Gibraltar Capital Management Increased Stake

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold 8,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 30,490 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.08 million, down from 39,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 13,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 152,105 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.28M, up from 138,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 13.05M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Glogou Launches RapidChain Marketing Services for Blockchain Based Products and Services; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 10/04/2018 – Fortanix Presenting on Protecting Containerized Apps With Runtime Encryption at 2018 RSA Conference; Demonstrating New Capabilities With Partners Intel and Equinix on Expo Floor; 03/05/2018 – The Big Interview: Intel’s AI Chief Says Chip Giant “Has to Shift”; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver Al Appliance; 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 29/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi has 75,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0.52% or 99,730 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 2.14% or 397,129 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 11.69M shares. 93,366 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.64% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Benin has invested 0.36% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Saratoga And Mngmt holds 8,185 shares. Texas Yale Corporation, a Florida-based fund reported 176,564 shares. Fairfield Bush &, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,632 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Il has 0.72% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 128,035 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 192,777 shares. Northpointe Limited Liability owns 47,164 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Jolley Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 2.81% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 91,567 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department owns 78,465 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37 million and $97.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 37,882 shares to 9,797 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $205.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,313 shares to 97,477 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Eq Weight Hc by 8,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Aaa (QLTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,934 shares. Woodstock Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 223,778 shares. White Pine Company holds 3.47% or 54,864 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset stated it has 1.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zevin Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,694 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership invested in 0.67% or 256,112 shares. Bainco International Investors reported 4.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). One Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 47,821 shares. Diker Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 1.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.09M shares. 19.79M are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Sageworth Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 221 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,746 shares. The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Dallas Securities has invested 0.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

