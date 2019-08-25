Valicenti Advisory Services Has Increased Position in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) as Market Valuation Rose; Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Stake Held by Artal Group Sa

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 9,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 34,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $76.76. About 1.67M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW 10% TO $65.6B; 11/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Tax notice to banks: DFS to seek relief, take up matter with revenue dept; 04/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 260P FROM 250P; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Discover Financial Services, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFS); 06/03/2018 Sportito Becomes First DFS Provider to Launch Chatbot; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 15/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK CAN ACQUIRE 21ST CENTURY NATL INSURANCE

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.24M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 3.41M shares traded or 46.15% up from the average. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR – FIRST TRIAL TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF EVERY 3-WEEK SCHEDULE OF NKTR-214 WITH ORAL DAILY DOSES OF TAK-659 IN PATIENTS WITH NON-HODGKIN LYMPHOMA; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 11/04/2018 – NEKTAR NKTR-262 COMBO HAD COMPLETE REGRESSIONS IN MOUSE MODELS; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 11/05/2018 – Nektar Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 31/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Submission of a New Drug Application to the U.S

