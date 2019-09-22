Valicenti Advisory Services Has Increased Its Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) by $480,482 as Stock Value Declined; As Brunswick (BC) Stock Declined, Hodges Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.40 Million

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 5,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 63,052 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, up from 57,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.29. About 6.32 million shares traded or 85.76% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 31,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 299,600 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.75M, down from 330,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 1.57M shares traded or 26.43% up from the average. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $205.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 11,369 shares to 4,991 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 51,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,725 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. 7,246 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares with value of $498,873 were bought by Patel Bhavesh V..

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 22.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $84.86 million for 13.21 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.72% negative EPS growth.

